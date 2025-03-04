SCHOLARSHIPS: Application time for two offered by Rotary Club of West Seattle

Local students looking toward college have four weeks to apply for scholarships offered by the Rotary Club of West Seattle. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

West Seattle Rotary Scholarships – Applications Due April 1st!

High school seniors in Seattle — don’t miss this opportunity! The Rotary Club of West Seattle is offering two scholarships to help students pursue higher education.

The Gambriell Scholarship

Open to students across Seattle, with preference given to West Seattle residents and those facing financial hardship. This scholarship supports students who may not otherwise be able to attend college.

The Past Presidents’ Scholarship

Applicants must either reside in West Seattle or graduate from a West Seattle area school this year.

Go here for application information: westseattlerotary.org/scholarships

For questions, students can reach out to Gina Topp at gina@topp.law.