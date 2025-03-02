WEEK AHEAD: Free food @ West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA’s Annual Fund Drive Kickoff this Wednesday

Looking ahead to one of this week’s big events, here’s a reminder that the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) invites you to the annual fund-drive kickoff on Wednesday (March 5):

We are days away from the West Seattle and Fauntleroy Annual Fund Drive Kick-off event! Come join us at the Fauntleroy YMCA for an evening of food and drinks, and to learn more about the amazing work being done at the Y, along with what is possible with your support.

This is a free event for the community, RSVPs are required.

When: March 5th, 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Where: Fauntleroy YMCA Fellowship Hall, 9140 California Ave SW

Who: Everyone in our community

Perks: Meet your neighbors, learn more about the YMCA, Free food!

RSVP here: linktr.ee/WestSeattleYMCA

If you are unable to attend, you can still give to the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA here: seattleymca.org/give/donate/west-seattle-fauntleroy-ymca