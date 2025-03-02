Remembering Georgia the Wonder Dog, 2020-2024

We have long published West Seattle obituaries free of charge. Every so often, we receive one for a beloved pet. (We published one of our own a few years ago.) Today, the family of Georgia the Wonder Dog wants to tell her story:

Blessed with a beautiful black shaggy tuxedo coat and a good-natured demeanor, all kids – and most adults – loved her personality passionately. They could see the connection and affection deep in her brown, human-like eyes.

Georgia was big with huge paws and could have easily been mistaken for a giant muppet or a small child stuck in a black bear costume.

She was large on loyalty and ripe with a unique canine-level of FOMO. She loved her family fiercely and always wanted them together. She was a consummate herder; if the kids ran ahead on the way to the West Seattle Sunday Farmers Market, or zipped past her on their wheels, she would pull the leash like an Iditarod champion — yelping and whining to get to them.

She was legitimately scared of the dark and only liked going around half the block late at night. She was spooked by the wind and flags flapping in it befuddled her. A Great Dane charged its fence once looking to play but she skirted away so fast, she knocked me flat on my back instead.

You might have heard Georgia barking at your dog from our deck or saw her carrying too-big-of-sticks in a lopsided fashion around the blocks near Olympia Coffee.

Whatever it was, it was all personality with Georgia. She would come to my side of the bed to give me kisses and wake me up. Because she was too big to turn around she had to back out past the wall and the edge of the bed slowly like one of those trucks that beeps in reverse.

She loved ball toss, lying in tall grass, snuggling the kids, lying on her back on the couch, playing in the snow, eating Zuks salmon treats from Next to Nature (and perhaps stealing a treat or two from the bulk bins … shhh), and running free with her dog walker Sue and her Tuesday off-leash pals.

She chased blackbirds and squirrels but her true obsession was bunny rabbits. She never did get one.

Sadly, Georgia passed away from an infection she couldn’t beat on December 9th, 2024.

We tried so hard to save her. She was our BFF (Best Fur Friend) and will be missed forever and ever.

We love you, Georgia dog!

—

Special thanks to Drs. Wolfe and Wood and staff at Lien Vet Clinic as well as Dr. Ravi and dog whisperer-extraordinaire Adrienne at Animal Medical Center of Seattle for all their efforts and professionalism. Please consider donating any amount to an Emergency Vet Assistance program like redrover.org