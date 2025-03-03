FOLLOWUP: Cameras to crack down on vehicle noise? Legislature hasn’t hit the brakes so far

That’s Seattle Channel video of today’s City Council briefing meeting, which – as is usual this time of year – included an update on proposed state legislation that the city is watching. Among the bills mentioned today: HB 1423, which would allow cities to try out vehicle-noise-enforcement cameras. District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka has taken extra interest in this one because of the issues on Alki and Harbor Avenues, so he asked for extra details. The council’s Legislature-focused staffers told him the bill was still alive, but with some changes, including redefining it as a potential pilot program expiring in 2028, adding various reporting requirements for cities that try it, and limiting it to cities of a current size (Seattle would still qualify). Meantime, Alki Community Council president Charlotte Starck sent a bulletin to other community advocates tonight urging wide support for HB 1423 and its counterpart SB 5417, as well as requesting signatures on this new Change.org petition.