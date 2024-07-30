FOLLOWUP: SDOT cancels plan for full closures of Admiral Way Bridge

(Admiral Way Bridges from Fairmount Avenue, via Google Maps Street View)

The Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-strengthening project is now in its fourth week. Work is primarily continuing under the bridge, where Fairmount Avenue is closed to all traffic until early next year. But some work is planned on the deck, as we’ve reported. Now, though, there’s a big change in the plan. Thanks to MJ for the tip on this – SDOT confirms that it is no longer planning two weekend-long full closures of the bridge. Lane closures are still planned (no official schedule yet).