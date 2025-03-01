BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Ex-Bel Gatto equipment to be auctioned off

The future of the Fauntleroy space that was briefly Bel Gatto and long The Original Bakery remains a question mark. Andrea sent us the link to an online auction of the space’s bakery and café equipment, to be held March 11-18 by veteran auctioneers James G. Murphy Co. After closing Bel Gatto in January, less than a month after opening the bakery/café next to his company’s restaurant Endolyne Joe’s, Peter Levy of Chow Foods told WSB, “There is no decision yet as to what we will be doing with the space that housed the bakery.” That sounded as if he and his company would decide its future, but when we contacted him after learning about the auction, he replied, “I am not sure of what the future use of the space will be. The Landlord will be making that determination.” We’re working to reach the building’s owners to find out if they plan to offer the space for lease. The online auction, meantime, is offering almost 60 items/groups of items, from “assorted plates” to a donut fryer to pizza ovens to bakery display cases/shelving.