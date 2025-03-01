VIDEO: Overflow crowd for poetry! Madison MS students’ salon hosted at West Seattle Realty

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Realty’s Kevin Broveleit)

That was just part of the crowd filling the West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) front-room event space last night, as Madison Middle School presented the first of two “community poetry salons.” Dozens of students presented poems they’d memorized. Educator Robin Russell described it as “a celebration of both poetry and the tenacity it takes to excel at the skill of memorization and the art of recitation.” We were there for part of the salon and recorded a sampling of student readings, with poems both contemporary and classic:

If you weren’t part of last night’s overflow crowd, good news – they’re doing it again in two weeks, at 2 pm Sunday, March 16. West Seattle Realty is on the ground floor of the Admiral Station Apartments, across from Hiawatha, at 2715 California SW.