UPDATE: Collision at Delridge/Trenton sends 2 to hospital

July 5, 2024 3:53 pm
3:53 PM: At Delridge/Trenton, SFD is evaluating one person reported injured in what was described over the air as a collision between a vehicle driver and “moped” rider. Buses are being rerouted. Avoid the area for a while.

4:18 PM: Thanks to B for the photos.

Per SFD radio, two people are being taken to the hospital, one via medic unit, one via private ambulance. B says both were from the moped. The scene is clearing and Metro says buses are returning to regular routing; we’ll be following up with SFD.

  • B July 5, 2024 (4:00 pm)
    I didn’t see it but heard it. Two people (from the moped) being taken away by ambulance. One bleeding from the mouth, one for the most part worse and immobilized. Driver stayed at scene. Scene is clearing up. 

    • WSB July 5, 2024 (4:10 pm)
      Thanks, and thanks for the photos (adding one shortly). Just heard via radio that one is going by SFD medic, the other by AMR ambulance (usually for lesser injuries). Looking at the pic of the bike, that’s not what I would call a “moped,” which is why I put it in quotation marks … that used to be name for what would these days be an “e-bike” …

