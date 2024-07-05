UPDATE: Collision at Delridge/Trenton sends 2 to hospital

3:53 PM: At Delridge/Trenton, SFD is evaluating one person reported injured in what was described over the air as a collision between a vehicle driver and “moped” rider. Buses are being rerouted. Avoid the area for a while.

4:18 PM: Thanks to B for the photos.

Per SFD radio, two people are being taken to the hospital, one via medic unit, one via private ambulance. B says both were from the moped. The scene is clearing and Metro says buses are returning to regular routing; we’ll be following up with SFD.