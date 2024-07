10:54 AM: Thanks for the texted tips. “Police activity” that’s been under way most of the morning now has the 1st Avenue South Bridge blocked both ways, so you’ll need to use either the South Park Bridge (or West Seattle bridges) to get across the river. (added) Archived radio exchanges indicate it’s a person-in-crisis situation.

11:10 AM: The northbound direction has been reopened to traffic but the southbound side is still closed.