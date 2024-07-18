UPDATE: Vacant-house fire in 8400 block 18th SW

9:04 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to what they’re reporting as a “fire in a vacant house” on 18th SW near Thistle.

9:07 AM: Arriving crews confirm it’s a “working fire.”

9:11 AM: Radio traffic indicates this house was on SFD’s radar even before this, as they’re describing it as a “derelict building” and saying the house is a “no-entry zone.” They have water on the fire from “a safe distance away from the building.”

9:14 AM: Now firefighters are going in.

9:17 AM: Our crew has arrived; adding photos. Fire is reported under control and SFD says no one’s hurt.

9:21 AM: Neighbors tell us this house has been vacant for quite a while, and that squatters are often seen coming and going.