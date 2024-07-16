Run the route! Parade-preceding Float Dodger 5K, starring you, just four days away

(WSB file photo, Float Dodger 5K)

Saturday brings the 10th anniversary of the 5K that’s the opening act for the West Seattle Grand Parade – the Float Dodger 5K. You can run or walk the parade route, from Admiral to The Junction and back, and then enjoy a root-beer float as parade time approaches. Costumes welcome for Float Dodger, too (but not mandatory). Best of all, your entry fee supports the West Seattle Food Bank – the 5K’s organizers at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) set it up as a fundraiser, so the more people are in it, the more $ for WSFB in its work providing not only food but also emergency assistance to keep people from becoming homeless. The Float Dodger 5K starts at 9:30 am Saturday, with a free Kids’ Dash before it, at 8:45 am. Register for either or both here!