Remembering Lynn A. Jackson, 1951-2024

Family and friends are remembering Lynn Jackson, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Lynn A. Jackson passed away on July 7th, 2024.

Lynn was born on May 5th, 1951 in Iowa City, IA, to Rod and Mary Taber, after which they moved to Gross Pointe, MI, where she would spend her formative years growing up and making life-long relationships.

After meeting, falling in love with, and marrying Dan Jackson and having two children, she would eventually relocate to the Pacific Northwest in Seattle, where she worked as a nurse and built a wonderful life for her family that included a network of loving friends who would remain dearest to her for the rest of her life.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband Dan Jackson, and is survived by her children Brendan & Mairi (Duane), her grandchildren Dea, Aria, Aidan, & Lyric, Dan’s children Ian (Paula) & Jenna (and grandchildren Robbie & Savanna), her little brother and forever-sister-in-law Scott & Barb, her big sister Mary K (Dave), all of the beautiful Taber/Berry nieces & nephews, and countless more family members and friends from all walks of life.

A memorial service honoring Lynn is planned this month in West Seattle.

*Yaya is now in a better place, forever being followed by her moonshadow*