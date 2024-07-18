PREVIEW #3: The neighbors you’ll see in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade

Tonight, they presented a free concert … Saturday, the Admiral Neighborhood Association will be in the 90th-anniversary West Seattle Grand Parade! Neighborhood and community groups, nonprofits, and schools are always part of the lineup (more than 80 entries this year). Among those you’ll be able to cheer for as they roll and/or stroll down the road: Service clubs West Seattle Rotary (whose Service Foundation presents the parade) and West Seattle Lions; nonprofits and community organizations including the West Seattle Food Bank‘s Clothesline, the Center For Active Living (formerly the Senior Center), A Cleaner Alki, the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), and the American Red Cross; and school groups including Westside School (WSB sponsor), Holy Rosary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Hope Lutheran, and cheer teams from Chief Sealth International, West Seattle, and Kennedy Catholic High Schools. Again, that’s just a sampling of what you’ll see! Other parade notes:

The no-parking signs are out – so remember, whether you’re watching the parade – or participating – or not, remember California will close from south of Admiral Way to just south of The Junction, and parking restrictions will be in effect too (signs are up for 7 am through 3 pm). The Saturday morning fun starts with the Float Dodger 5K on the parade route at 9:30 am (you still have time to register to participate); the parade rolls out onto California SW from SW Lander (north side of Hiawatha) at 11 am and heads south to Edmunds. Announcing stands are at California/Alaska with Brian and Christa Callanan and at California/Charlestown with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle. Stand by for one more preview tomorrow, then we’ll see you out on the route Saturday! (Our previous previews are here, here, here, and here.)