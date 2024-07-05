WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2024: State-champion WSHS baseball team chosen as Grand Marshals

(May 25 photo by Joe Christian for WSB)
If you haven’t had a chance to cheer yet for West Seattle High School‘s state-championship-winning baseball team – or even if you have! – your next opportunity is just two weeks away: The WSHS champs have been chosen as Grand Marshals of this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade, we’ve learned from parade coordinator Michelle Edwards. The team won the state 3A championship May 25 with a victory over Mount Vernon HS, 9-3, playing in Pasco. That capped a season that also included the Metro League championship plus other honors, including state 3A Coach of the Year (head coach Dylan Mclauchlin) and state 3A Player of the Year (Caden Fahy). Being Grand Marshals means the team will ride toward the start of the West Seattle Grand Parade, which happens two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, starting at 11 am from California/Lander and proceeding southward on California to Edmunds at the south end of The Junction, presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and supported by volunteers and sponsorships. This will be the parade’s 90th year!
