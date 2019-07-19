WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: Mayor & police chief’s last-minute plan, plus other Saturday-preview notes

(WSB file photo, Electronettes in the West Seattle Grand Parade)

Less than 15 hours until the West Seattle Grand Parade! Some last-minute notes:

MAYOR AND POLICE CHIEF: The parade-presenting West Seattle Rotary got word this afternoon that Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will be in the parade, and shortly after we heard about that, the mayor’s office sent a “media advisory” saying they’ll precede the parade appearance with a “walking tour” in The Junction (eight months after their last one):

Mayor Durkan and Chief Best will first tour West Seattle, hear from the neighborhood’s small business owners, and discuss public safety and issues facing residents and employers in West Seattle.

They’re starting the tour at Husky Deli at 10 am.

PARADE PREPS: For parade participants, it’s the time for last-minute preparation:

That’s the crew from Potter Construction, a longtime WSB sponsor as well as a Grand Parade sponsor. Other local businesses you’ll see in the parade include Luna Park Café, returning after a hiatus.

SPEAKING OF FOOD: If you’re watching near the north end of the parade route, Kim at West Seattle Swinery wanted to mention his special: “We will be serving Danny’s famous pork belly rib sliders and a drink for $5.50 tax included until we run out.” (The Swinery is at 3207 California SW.)

PARADE BASICS: Official start time: 11 am (but the motorcycle drill teams may start sooner)

Route: California SW southbound from Lander to Edmunds

Announcers: Brian and Christa Callanan in The Junction, Ron Zuber at California/Charlestown

Closures: California SW from Admiral to Edmunds plus some side streets on both ends, for detours and reroutes, “no parking” starting at 7 am but roads close a bit later

Bus reroutes: See the links here

Float Dodger 5K: Starts near the north end of the parade route, on the field at Hiawatha, 9:30 am (more info here)

PAWrade: 11 am from California/Genesee to California/Edmunds (want to be part of it? here’s how)

Other previews: Scroll through our archive!