PREVIEW #2: Marching musicians in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade

Time for another preview of Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade – this one’s for marching-band fans!

(WSB file photos)

ALL-CITY MARCHING BAND: The marching musicians of this beloved band are from throughout Seattle Public Schools (which is why you don’t see individual SPS schools’ bands in summer parades), led by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton. Last year, West Seattle Grand Parade judges chose them as Grand Prize winners.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HS BAND: Again this year, the band from Burien – ever distinctive in their classic uniforms – will visit to participate in the Grand Parade.

SUMNER HS MARCHING BAND: This will be the Pierce County school’s first appearance in the West Seattle Grand Parade since 2019. Their town may not be big, but the band is – more than 100 members!

DRUMLINES: Also in the category of marching musicians, watch for drumlines – the All-Star Drumline, plus – accompanying drill teams – Anointed to Praise, Epitome Family Entertainment, and Dolls & Gents.

Two more previews to come before parade day! (The ones we’ve already published are here, here, and here.) The basics – the Grand Parade heads southbound on California SW from Lander to Edmunds starting at 11 am Saturday (July 20) – announcing stands will be at California/Alaska and California/Charlestown, if you want to hear about who you’re seeing. The parade is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year; it’s a community celebration presented by the Rotary Club of West Seattle Service Foundation, in collaboration with volunteers, donors, sponsors, participants, and spectators!