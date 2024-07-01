DECISION’S IN: Hearing examiner dismisses second Alki Elementary rebuild appeal

(WSB photo, past and future Alki Elementary site)

As promised, deputy Hearing Examiner Susan Drummond has issued her ruling today on the second Alki Elementary rebuild appeal, a challenge to the city decision allowing less parking than zoning requires. This time, Drummond has dismissed the appeal. We recapped the backstory here; in short, Seattle Public Schools originally proposed building the new school with no parking, though zoning required 48; the city approved that, but in response to an appeal of that approval, Drummond told the district and city to revisit the parking situation. The district came up with a new plan for 15 spaces, the city approved that too, an appeal was filed, but Drummond’s ruling today says 15 spaces enough. Her decision concludes:

… The District substantiated that the anticipated parking demand can be accommodated on site with spillover parking on the street within 800 feet of the site, while still allowing adequate on-street parking capacity. The expert testimony supporting the approach was credible. The District’s experts arrived at similar if not the same conclusions and substantiated those conclusions. As District briefing noted, opposing testimony included irreconcilable or unsupportable conclusions, and did not meet the burden of proof required to reverse the Department’s decision. The School District and Department took the parking concerns seriously and balanced the issue against educational needs to ensure the code criteria were addressed. The Department’s decision approving the parking departure should be upheld.

The appellants now have three weeks to request judicial review of the decision. We’ll be asking if they intend to do that. Construction of the school – at the site where the old Alki Elementary was demolished after last school year – is still awaiting building permits that can’t be issued until the case is closed.