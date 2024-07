West Seattle’s Scout Troop 284 has been home to more than 115 Eagle Scouts over the decades – and now you can add Jack Revello to the list of those who have earned that rank! The photo was sent by proud mom Jeannie Revello – that’s Assistant Scoutmaster James Kim shaking Jack’s hand. Jeannie explains that Jack “created a giant playground chessboard at Gatewood Elementary for his Eagle Project.”