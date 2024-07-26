Another West Seattle bridge project is about to start

(WSB file photo)

Back in February, we mentioned that work was ahead for the “salmon bone bridge” across Longfellow Creek in North Delridge. Now Seattle Public Utilities has announced that work is about to begin. As explained on the project page:

The Salmon Bone Bridge was designed by renowned Seattle-based artist Lorna Jordan and was installed in 1999 as part of the Longfellow Creek Habitat Improvement Project. The bridge was designed to invoke the skeletal structure of a fish and the deck was made from recycled cedar timbers arranged in a herringbone pattern. The Bridge is also known as the Adams Fish Bridge.

Since then, the timber deck has deteriorated and has become unsafe. As a result … SPU covered the deck with plywood and an anti-slip surface, which altered the bridge’s aesthetic. This project aims to honor the artist’s original vision while improving pedestrian safety by replacing the deck with materials designed for slip resistance and long service life.

After exploring several materials for deck replacement, SPU selected Cordeck Dots decking material. This weathering steel product is a long-lasting option that will mimic the visual appearance of the original deck.

SPU will replace the deck … The restored bridge will preserve the artist’s original design, but will be more durable and accessible, and safer, while requiring less maintenance.