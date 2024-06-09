WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 options!

(Seen at Constellation Park at low tide – photos by SF)

Here’s our Sunday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

BOWLING BENEFIT: 9 am-11 pm, bowl at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon) and tell them you’re there to support the Madison Middle School ASB, which will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Launching today – drop off donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Ampersand Café (2536 Alki Avenue SW) for this week’s Sunday Funday Run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering almost-summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

FREE ADAPTIVE-CYCLING RENTALS: 10 am-2 pm, as previewed here, the organization Outdoors for All will be at the Alki Point Healthy Street (Beach Drive section) with free-to-ride adaptive cycles, meant for people with challenges from disabilities to balance issues.

‘RETHINK THE LINK’ WALK: 10 am-noon, opponents of West Seattle light-rail plan are leading a walk along part of its potential route, as previewed here, starting from West Seattle Health Club (28th/Andover).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Another “preseason weekend” continues for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

NEPENTHE SUMMER MARKET: Noon-5 pm at 9447 35th SW, stop in to see what local creators are offering, plus free coffee and tea.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Today brings your second chance this year to visit the historic lighthouse most Sundays through the summer – free tours begin at 1 pm, and the last tour of the day starts at 3:45 pm. (3201 Alki SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.3 feet at 1:28 pm (here’s the monthly tide table). Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 11:30 am-2:30 pm.

JUMP ROPE SHOW: 2:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), Rain City Ropeworks will put on a show for you! Full details and ticket link are in our calendar listing.

CIRCLE OF SONGS: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), monthly acoustic event.

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

LISTENING PARTY: 3 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), listening party for L’Impératrice‘s new release “Pulsar.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Conclude your weekend with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!