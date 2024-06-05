WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 arrested in stolen car

Several people asked today about a big police response this morning at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. We found out fairly early that it was related to a stolen car, but we didn’t get details from SPD until tonight. Sgt. Eric Muñoz from SPD’s media team says officers were “flagged down by a citizen reporting occupants inside a vehicle dumping trash at Don Armeni Park.” Police determined the vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, had been stolen from Federal Way. With people inside, that made it a felony stop, which means a guns-drawn approach. SPD tells us the two people who were in the vehicle were arrested, a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man, both booked into King County Jail, where they remain tonight, held for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle. No previous jail or court records for either one.