UPDATE: Rescue response after woman falls at Lincoln Park

11:29 AM: Seattle Fire has a big response arriving at Lincoln Park, where SFD says “are investigating reports of a person that has fallen down a cliff from a trail.”

11:33 AM: We don’t know the exact location but this is described as near a trail and stairs, apparently toward the north end of the park; firefighters have spotted the victim and are headed in toward her. … She’s reported to be 15 feet down a slope.

(Added: WSB photo)

11:41 AM: Rescuers have just radioed that they’re about to pull the victim up a slope. Her injuries are so far not believed to be major.

11:52 AM: Some SFD units are staged on 47th SW and they’re asking SPD for traffic-control help; avoid that area for a while.

11:57 AM: SFD says the victim has been brought up and will be taken to a hospital. At the scene, they also confirm to us that her injuries are not life-threatening and that this indeed happened toward the north end of the park.

12:08 PM: Our crew tells us the woman is being transported by AMR ambulance. SFD units are starting to leave.