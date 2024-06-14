West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

61℉

UPDATE: Rescue response after woman falls at Lincoln Park

June 14, 2024 11:29 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

11:29 AM: Seattle Fire has a big response arriving at Lincoln Park, where SFD says “are investigating reports of a person that has fallen down a cliff from a trail.”

11:33 AM: We don’t know the exact location but this is described as near a trail and stairs, apparently toward the north end of the park; firefighters have spotted the victim and are headed in toward her. … She’s reported to be 15 feet down a slope.

(Added: WSB photo)

11:41 AM: Rescuers have just radioed that they’re about to pull the victim up a slope. Her injuries are so far not believed to be major.

11:52 AM: Some SFD units are staged on 47th SW and they’re asking SPD for traffic-control help; avoid that area for a while.

11:57 AM: SFD says the victim has been brought up and will be taken to a hospital. At the scene, they also confirm to us that her injuries are not life-threatening and that this indeed happened toward the north end of the park.

12:08 PM: Our crew tells us the woman is being transported by AMR ambulance. SFD units are starting to leave.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response after woman falls at Lincoln Park"

  • Aaron June 14, 2024 (11:36 am)
    Reply

    Gatewood Elementary was having a field day or end of year party or something there this morning. I hope it wasn’t any of the kids.

    • WSB June 14, 2024 (12:00 pm)
      Reply

      We don’t have an age on the victim yet but my partner is at the park and says this is in an isolated area toward the north end, no kids (school groups or otherwise) in sight (aside from the play area).

      • WSB June 14, 2024 (12:10 pm)
        Reply

        Update, the person who fell is an adult.

  • HS June 14, 2024 (11:44 am)
    Reply

    I hope she’s okay. Thankful that she was able to call, or someone saw her fall and called.

  • Daiso Gal June 14, 2024 (11:46 am)
    Reply

    Some continuation of the nice split-rail fencing down some of the trails with the steep cliffs would prevent the need for such rescues. I get a bit queasy going up and down a few sections of the central Coleman Pool trail.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.