UPDATE: Initial ‘rescue extrication’ response for bus crash on Roxbury

3:18 AM: SFD and SPD are arriving at the scene of a crash for which the dispatch was initially a “rescue extrication” callout. They’re describing the crash as involving a bus hitting a fence at 22nd/Roxbury. At least one person is reported injured.

3:21 AM: Apparently no extrication needed after all, so the response is being downsized.

3:25 AM: The bus involved is apparently a Metro coach, as officers have asked dispatch about whether a Metro supervisor is on their way and what kind of tow the transit agency will use.