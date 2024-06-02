VIDEO: Stunt driving in The Junction draws police response

1:07 AM: It’s the kind of call more often heard for Harbor Avenue or West Marginal Way – hundreds of people gathered, drivers doing donuts and burnouts. But instead, a short time ago, that was what police reported finding at 42nd/Alaska in The Junction. Above is our framegrab from the nearest camera as police were arriving (the stunt driving would have been just out of view, west of what the camera shows). The drivers have dispersed – headed northbound on California, officers told dispatch, and “about 30” seen heading eastbound on the bridge – but dozens of spectators “in masks” were reported leaving the scene on foot.

2:01 AM: Someone in a nearby apartment caught some of this on video and sent it to us:

They said, “There was another car doing donuts before the one captured on my video, and definitely disturbances before that. There were well over 50 to 70 people in over a dozen or so cars (though only two or three did donuts, over half of them were deliberately loud when accelerating away). Even before the ‘main show’ there was excessive driving up and down Alaska for maybe a half an hour before that.”