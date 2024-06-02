West Seattle, Washington

02 Sunday

VIDEO: Stunt driving in The Junction draws police response

June 2, 2024 1:07 am
4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:07 AM: It’s the kind of call more often heard for Harbor Avenue or West Marginal Way – hundreds of people gathered, drivers doing donuts and burnouts. But instead, a short time ago, that was what police reported finding at 42nd/Alaska in The Junction. Above is our framegrab from the nearest camera as police were arriving (the stunt driving would have been just out of view, west of what the camera shows). The drivers have dispersed – headed northbound on California, officers told dispatch, and “about 30” seen heading eastbound on the bridge – but dozens of spectators “in masks” were reported leaving the scene on foot.

2:01 AM: Someone in a nearby apartment caught some of this on video and sent it to us:

They said, “There was another car doing donuts before the one captured on my video, and definitely disturbances before that. There were well over 50 to 70 people in over a dozen or so cars (though only two or three did donuts, over half of them were deliberately loud when accelerating away). Even before the ‘main show’ there was excessive driving up and down Alaska for maybe a half an hour before that.”

4 Replies to "VIDEO: Stunt driving in The Junction draws police response"

  • Kimmi June 2, 2024 (1:11 am)
    Reply

    Woke up to very loud cars revving and tires screeching. A lot of people walking on foot and police showing up. Pretty unusual for this area.

    • So much for sleep June 2, 2024 (1:18 am)
      Reply

      Scared the hell out of me, there was one car who parked and blasted music and base maybe 20m before other cars pulled into the lot on 42nd. I’ve never seen this before here!Pretty sure it was a signal, it was super weird in the first place! I can still hear cars around too, engines revving and echoing in the area.

      • WSB June 2, 2024 (1:28 am)
        Reply

        There was a subsequent report that some had gone over to Fauntleroy/Alaska, and now maybe Roxbury. Tends to be kind of whack-a-mole.

  • BB June 2, 2024 (1:18 am)
    Reply

    I live on this corner. Absolutely insane! I caught only half of the scanner reporting the racing. Thanks for the incredibly fast updates.

