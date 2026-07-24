TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Friday notes

6:29 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 24, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

An overcast start today, but the forecast says we’ll eventually see sunshine and a high around 80. Sunrise was at 5:37 am today; sunset will be at 8:53 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays (tonight!) and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for updates.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!