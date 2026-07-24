Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our highlight list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-3 pm on the north end of the main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: 11 am-4 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th), shop the semi-annual sale organized by Library Guild volunteers to support library programs. Books, rummage-sale items, more!

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season continues at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS: Hiawatha (2700 California SW) and Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) are open noon-5:30 pm today, Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon to 7 pm today, swim in the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – here’s the session schedule.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, practice with other adult learners at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, and/or buy a bottle.

ALL-CITY BAND HOSTS BAND JAM: 6-9 pm free marching band and drumline performances at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), hosted by the acclaimed Seattle All-City Marching Band on Seafair Torchlight Parade eve. Our preview includes the schedule and list of participants.

‘A COLLECTION OF QUEER JOY’: Drop-in multimedia community event at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), details in our calendar listing.

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) features Midnight Mystery Theater‘s radio-style comedy. No cover. (5612 California SW)

TAROT WORKSHOP AT MR. B’S: 6 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) – RSVP info in our calendar listing. Extra decks available for practicing if you don’t have your own tarot cards.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Tobi Kunkel ft. Rootbeer/a>, 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm music (7904 35th SW), all ages, tickets here.

CASI AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Gracie AbramsCASI performs in-store, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for Eastlake Garage, Antarcticans, Post Revolver. $10 at the door. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room (4547 California SW) regular Friday night spinning features DJ Lady Coco, starting at 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, ’90s Club Skate with DJ Slayground, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

MEGASTAR KARAOKE: 9 pm at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW).

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!