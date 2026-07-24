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FOLLOWUP: Here’s when and where you can ‘Stuff the Bus’ with diapers for WestSide Baby

July 24, 2026 9:13 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, 2026 West Seattle Grand Parade)

Back when we first reported on WestSide Baby‘s 25th-anniversary celebrations last spring, we noted that the nonprofit planned to revive the “Stuff the Bus” diaper-donation drive that used to be a fixture. Last Saturday, WestSide Baby promoted the plan by driving its old-school school bus in the West Seattle Grand Parade, and now the donation dates are set – with these two in West Seattle:

West Seattle QFC (4550 42nd AVE SW) | Thursday, July 30 | 2:00p – 6:00p
Westwood Village QFC (2500 Barton AVE SW) | Saturday, August 29 | 11:00a – 3:00p

On either or both of those dates, just bring boxes/packages of diapers to help “Stuff the Bus”!

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