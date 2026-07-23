HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks, free concert #2

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Big sound in a little park – that’s what’s happening now in the second free show in the three-concert Admiral Music in the Parks series. Michael Pearsall is performing tonight – to be joined by friends later in the evening – at California Place Park, the bigger-than-it-looks bus-stop park next to the former Admiral Church at California/Hill.

Grab your chair and come on down – this will continue until about 8 pm, brought to you by the Admiral Neighborhood Association.

There’s bike/stroller parking, a board-game library, knitting circle, and craft activity (making maracas) again this week too -here’s a look!

We’ll add video when we’re back at HQ.

“This is neighborhood at its finest!” exulted ANA president Joanie Jacobs.