WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: More drilling; bridge bidding; new survey about neighborhoods

Three things to tell you about West Seattle light rail tonight:

MORE DRILLING: Thanks to Kevin Freitas for the photo of a drill rig on 39th SW between SW Dakota and SW Genesee. Sound Transit spokesperson Amy Enbysk confirms it’s theirs, spending about a week in the area doing soil sampling and installing a groundwate monitor. Here’s the official notice distributed nearby.

(Sound Transit rendering)

BRIDGE BIDDING: Community comments at today’s Sound Transit Board meeting shone light on the fact that Sound Transit has a “request for qualifications”u out right now for potential bidders to build the new light-rail-only bridge across the Duwamish River that the West Seattle Link Extension project requires. The deadline for submissions is next Tuesday, July 28. At least one analysis says the contract could be worth up to $900 million.

NEW SURVEY ABOUT NEIGHBORHOODS: A tip late today pointed out a new West Seattle light-rail-related survey just launched by SDOT and the city Office of Planning and Community Development. This one is about neighborhood planning, somewhat related to light-rail station areas (remember West Seattle now has only two, Delridge and The Junction) but also beyond – see the map above. However, it’s not about what the stations themselves should look like. Find the survey here. It’s open through the end of August. You can also offer opinions and ask questions at the city’s booth at the next two West Seattle Farmers’ Markets (July 26 and August 2).