New garden on the way to South Seattle College’s Arboretum

Thanks to Margaret for the tip and photo! That taped-off area in the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Arboretum will be the site of a new garden. It had held a rock fountain that long had stopped functioning; it was demolished this month to make way for a sensory garden. SSC spokesperson Ty Swenson told WSB that students in SSC’s Landscape Horticulture program (the same program that runs the Garden Center nearby) “did several designs for the sensory garden that are posted in the kiosks in the front of the arboretum. One will be chosen and students will bring that vision to reality.” The Arboretum is in the northwest corner of the campus, west of the Seattle Chinese Garden and the aforementioned Garden Center.