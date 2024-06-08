Loop the ‘Lupe, storytimes, swimming, tunes, tide, talk with your School Board rep, more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Blooming dogwood, photographed by Jerry Simmons southeast of The Junction)

Welcome to a summerish weekend! Here are the highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

DELRIDGE STRENGTH COMMUNITY WORKOUT FUNDRAISER: Work out at Delridge Strength (5050 Delridge Way SW), 9 am, by donation to help Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) move out of light rail’s path – details and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

FUNDRAISING PLANT SALE: One last plant sale for Amy‘s Lung Force Walk team, 9 am-noon – details in the calendar listing. (3703 SW 107th)

STORYTIME AT SEOLA POND: 10 am, first in a series of “read-alouds” at Seola Pond (map) with local teacher Isabelle – bring a blanket to sit on.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

STORYTIME AT THE BEE GARDEN: 10 am at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham), Seattle Public Library librarians will lead storytime.

WEST SEATTLE DISCOVERY SHOP SALE: 50 percent off everything in the store, 10 am-4:30 pm, raising money for the American Cancer Society. (4535 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

LOOP THE ‘LUPE: Today’s the day! Obstacle-course 5K (elite or family wave), or 5K fun run, or Senior Saunter, or Kids’ Dash, all options with staggered starts 11 am-1 pm for this fundraising event benefiting Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-outreach work. Music, food, drinks at Loop the ‘Lupe central on Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) too! Packet pickup/last-minute registration starts onsite at 10 am. Full details here.

BAGELS AND PIZZA AT THE P-PATCH: You’re invited to Barton Street P-Patch (34th/Barton) today for fresh-baked bagels (11 am-1 pm) and/or pizza (4-6 pm, live music too) – donations support the garden.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Third weekend of the season – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Also the third weekend for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

MAKERS’ ART MARKET AT ALKI: 30+ artists/vendors, noon-5 pm at the beach.

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL: Your neighbors across the river would love to see you noon-10 pm today for all manner of fun, on Airport Way South between Lucile and Vale – see our calendar listing for more info.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

PET ICE-CREAM SOCIAL: Just in time for potential 80-degree weather – frozen treats for pets are in the spotlight at Mud Bay-Admiral (2611 California SW), noon-4 pm.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.0 feet at 12:45 pm (here’s the monthly tide table). Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 9:30 am-1:30 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: With everything going on in Seattle Public Schools, it’s a key time to be heard by the board, and our area’s rep Gina Topp will be at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) 1-2 pm for listening and Q/A.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY SPRING RELEASE: Four new wines are released today and the tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

PRIDE STORYTIME: Miss Lacey hosts Pride Storytime for all ages, 4:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

AZUQAR! DANCE NIGHT: At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), “a Sapphic Dance Night for BIPOC + Allies,” billed as a pre-Pride kickoff. 8 pm – more info here.

BEATS: Saturday night, DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Jeremy Linden spins. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

