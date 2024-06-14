HEALTH: Public Health issues alert about possible measles exposure at Franciscan Urgent Care West Seattle clinic

An alert this morning from Public Health – Seattle & King County – “a confirmed measles case in a child, with possible exposures at Franciscan Urgent Care – West Seattle” (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) this past Monday afternoon/evening. Here’s the full news release, explaining what to do if you might have been exposed.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a child. The individual was at Franciscan Urgent Care – West Seattle while infectious. Anyone who was at the facility during the time span when the child was there on June 10th may have been exposed to measles. The child was not vaccinated, and the infection was likely associated with travel outside the United States.

“Measles is highly contagious and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Dr. Eric Chow, Communicable Disease Chief for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “We’ve seen an increase in measles cases around the world and in the U.S., so it’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected. Talk to your doctor about vaccinations and other recommendations to prevent infection during your travel.”

Fortunately, the measles vaccine is very effective. Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles and that protection lasts a lifetime.

Transmission of measles can occur before people know they have the disease, before any rash appears.

The infected individual was at Franciscan Urgent Care – West Seattle during a period when they were infectious but before being diagnosed with measles. The time includes the period when the individual was at the clinic and two hours after. Measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious with measles leaves the area. Anyone who was at the following location during the time listed could have been exposed to measles:

Date: June 10, 2024

Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Location: Franciscan Urgent Care- West Seattle 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, Suite 110

What to do if you were in a location of potential measles exposure

Most people in our area have immunity to the measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low. However, anyone who was in the location of potential exposure to measles around the times listed should:

-Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. Make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations by talking to your doctor.

-Call a healthcare provider promptly if you develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash. To avoid possibly spreading measles to others, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be checked for measles after an exposure. And it is also important to limit contact with others, especially those without known immunity.

-Vaccination or medication can be given after exposure in some cases to prevent illness – check with your healthcare provider. This is especially important for people at high risk for measles complications.

-If you were at the location at the times listed above and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between June 17, 2024 – July 1, 2024. People who are immuno-compromised may take longer to experience symptoms.