COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until you have two ways to help make West Seattle Summer Fest history

Two weeks from tomorrow, the peninsula’s biggest party of the year begins – West Seattle Summer Fest. In the days ahead we’ll bring you festival previews with what you need to know about this year’s event, Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, in The Junction. First off – this year is the first time Summer Fest goes big with an all-out “zero-waste” initiative, joining forces with Bold Reuse and Seattle Public Utilities for reusable drinkware, dishware, and serviceware at both festival food booths and at the beer garden. Your most important role in this is to properly return those items after use. Collection bins with explanatory signage will be available throughout the festival zone, and people will be standing by to help you know what goes into which bin – reusable, recyclable, compostable, or garbage. Throughout the days and evenings of the festival, the West Seattle Junction Association tells us, Bold Reuse will check in with vendors to be sure they’re stocked up; the company then will inspect, clean, and replenish items for each day. This will not only be a first for West Seattle Summer Fest, but the first festival-reusables program “at this scale” in the city.

This is happening in connection with the city’s Reuse Seattle initiative, and in addition to doing your part as a West Seattle Summer Fest food/drink consumer, there’s another way to help: Volunteers are being recruited, to help festivalgoers know what goes where (as mentioned above) and to explain the benefits of reusing. If you’re interested, fill out this online form, and program reps will be in touch about the possibilities. More Summer Fest previews ahead!