CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 12s All-Stars win district championship

The West Seattle Little League 12s All-Stars are headed for state competition after winning the district championship. Thanks to Jackie Borg for sending the report and photos:

The WSLL All-Star baseball 12s achieved a thrilling victory Thursday night, securing the District 7 Championship! With incredible determination and skill, the 12s had to rally to beat South Highline National twice to clinch the title. Now, the team is headed to the state tournament to represent District 7! The 12s state tournament run begins July 13 in Aberdeen. Manager: Nick Datz

Coaches: Sean McKinney & Stu Widman

Players: Timothy Kime, Elijah Fraser, Gavin Ross, Patrick Bowen, Ben Datz, Cameron Widman, Nathan Shafi, Mason Pfeifle, Henry Corr, Milo Reese, Keanu Ignacio, George Faull, Duncan McKinney For the All-Stars Tournament schedule, visit the WSLL website:

westseattlelittleleague.com

Among the upcoming games, the 11s All-Stars play tonight at 6 at Bar-S (64th/Admiral).