About the police search at Westcrest Park

(WSB photo, police @ Westcrest)

If you’re wondering about the police search in Westcrest Park – they’re looking for an 82-year-old woman who’s been missing since about noon. We don’t know her name – there’s been no official public alert so far – and police don’t have a photo, but she may have a white Jack Russell Terrier with her; she reportedly was dropped off at the Westcrest dog-park area with two dogs around 10:40 am and was supposed to be picked up at 11:40. The other dog was found, loose, at the park, within the past hour. The only description we have is that she is white, with curly white hair, 6 feet tall, and usually uses a walker. If you have any information, call 911 – the case number for reference is 24-152647.