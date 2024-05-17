West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday



WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

May 17, 2024 6:51 pm
|
 |   Crime | High Point | West Seattle news

6:51 PM: After 911 calls reporting apparent gunfire near 30th SW and SW Morgan [map], police have arrived in the area and confirmed it. They have found at least three casings in an alley near that intersection. They also have found a vehicle with “two bullet holes in the windshield,” officers told dispatch. No report of any injuries so far; there are reports the gunfire may have involved multiple groups of people on foot and in vehicles.

6:54 PM: Now they’ve reported to dispatch that they’re up to 15 casings.

7:14 PM: Officers have also told dispatch about “possible gunfire damage” to the 2nd floor of a home in the area.

