PREVIEW: City reps coming to Highland Park on Friday to celebrate Summer Food Program

We’ve reported on the dozens of sites where kids and teens can get free food while school is out. As noted in that story, this Friday is the day that city reps are coming to one site to celebrate the Summer Food Program. They’re planning a party 11 am-2 pm Friday (July 17) at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), with free food, activities, games, family resources, and info about the Summer Food Program. City reps expected to be there include not only staff and volunteers but also District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka and Human Services Department director Tanya Kim. You’re welcome to be part of the party and/or to come get your questions about the program answered. This year it continues until August 21.