WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Wandering guinea fowl (no, they’re not turkeys) seen near bridge

(Reader photo sent Monday by Lara)

Every day we’re continuing to get reports about the pair of birds we’ve dubbed the wandering guinea fowl of West Seattle, including people who haven’t seen our previous stories and/or who mistake them for turkeys. So we’ve been meaning to mention them again, and today’s the day, because we received a call from someone who saw them near the bridge entrance at 35th/Fauntleroy and was worried the birds were in danger of wandering into traffic. That, they’ve done, in other parts of The Triangle and The Junction, so the concern is not necessarily unmerited. In short, we first mentioned them last year; they have a home northeast of The Junction but they are allowed to roam, and seem to do so avidly. Because of that, the Seattle Animal Shelter told us last month, they’ve attempted to capture the guinea fowl, but haven’t had any luck with that. So what would happen if they did capture these birds? SAS spokesperson Melissa Mixon told us, “If they were in our custody, they would go on a stray hold. If no one reclaimed them, they could be placed for adoption.”