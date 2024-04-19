FOLLOWUP: Here’s what Seattle Animal Shelter says about West Seattle’s wandering guineafowl

(Texted photo, birds in Trader Joe’s parking lot this week)

Since our most-recent mention of West Seattle’s wandering guinea fowl, we’ve received photos and messages every day about sightings. We have not heard from their owner. While the birds – which resemble, but are not, turkeys – seemed to be staying in a residential neighborhood northeast of The Junction when we first heard about them 6+ months ago, most recently they’ve been seen in and near the Junction business district and arterials, with multiple reports of drivers dodging them. Seems unsafe, so today we asked the Seattle Animal Shelter if the situation was on their radar. Here’s the reply we received, via spokesperson Melissa Mixon:

The shelter has received reports of these two guinea fowl and has tried to capture them — even going so far as to buy special feed and grain that we provided to a willing resident who was working with us to try and contain them. The birds have proved to be quite elusive, however.

We encourage residents to contact the shelter if they see them, particularly if they witness a public safety or animal welfare concern (such as wandering onto a road.) One note on guinea fowl: while we certainly can’t comment on the character of these two birds, guinea fowl are larger birds and in general can be territorial and defensive. So residents should exercise caution just as they would around any larger bird.