More summer-music news! Admiral Neighborhood Association sets concert dates and reveals new series name

(WSB photo, July 2023 Admiral concert crowd)
In addition to the West Seattle Summer Fest music lineup announced this morning by the Junction Association, we have more summer concert news, this time from last night’s Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering. The longrunning concert series is now AMP – Admiral Music in the Parks! They’re still on Thursday nights – three this year, July 18, July 25, and August 1; Hiawatha is out of play this year due to construction, so the venues will be Hamilton Viewpoint, Belvedere Park, and California Place Park. They haven’t finalized the performer lineup yet. (ANA also will present music as part of the August 24th Admiral Funktion block party, and the organization also is now coordinating the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, led by Megan Erb. All these events welcome volunteer help and donations/sponsorships!)
