MUSIC: See the West Seattle Summer Fest 2024 main-stage lineup!

(2023 photo by Paul Weatherman, Summer Fest stage/beer garden area on California north of Oregon)

Now just under two months until the biggest West Seattle party of the year – Summer Fest! It’s presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, Friday-Sunday, July 12-14 this year, and WSJA has just released the main-stage music schedule. Again this year, the main stage will be on California north of Oregon, with performances Friday and Saturday (Sunday, that’s where you’ll find the Farmers’ Market). Here’s the lineup!

FRIDAY 3:00 Quid Quo

4:00 Bexley

5:00 Low Hums

6:00 Angry Blackmen

7:00 The Little Lies

8:00 La Fonda

9:00 Girl Trouble

10:00 The Long Winters SATURDAY 11:00 Mode Music Studios Showcase

12:00 School of Rock

1:00 NOVACHROME

2:00 Bouquets

3:00 Society of the Silver Cross

4:00 Frond

5:00 Johnny Nails

6:00 Chimurenga Renaissance

7:00 M.Krebs

8:00 Bowie/Rex & His Boogie Army

9:00 Walking Papers

10:00 Sonny & the Sunsets

The festival also will include a smaller stage, plus vendors, food/drink, an expanded kids’ area, and more – we’ll bring you more updates in the weeks ahead!