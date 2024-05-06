COUNTDOWN: 5 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Here’s another mini-list!

(Tonight’s rainbow, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Somewhere under the rainbow … a few of those residences are probably on the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday (May 11). Now just five days away … but by then, forecasters seem to agree, the dark clouds and showers will be just a memory; right now the Saturday prediction is for a sunny WSCGSD, high near 80. If you’re not among the 500+ sellers, see which of your neighbors are, by looking at the WSCGSD map – the interactive version is here (click any line or marker to see that sale’s address and description), and the printable PDF guide (32 pages, with all the listings) is here.

ANOTHER LIST: Sunday we published the list of sales that are partly or entirely fundraisers. Tonight, another mini-list – here are the participating businesses you’ll find among the mapped locations – click their numbers on the list at the right side of the map to see the addresses (a few are home-based businesses) and what they’re offering:

Sale #1: Wanderlust Nursery

Sale #38: The Skylark

Sale #99: Olympia Coffee Roasters

Sale #133: The Stemmery & Flour Lane Bake Shop

Sale #154: Hotwire Coffee (multi-seller site again this year)

Sale #166: Alair/Dylan

Sale #167: Three Little Birds

Sale #188: NWTXBBQ

Sale #357: Rebellyous Foods

Sale #365: Good Speed Ink

Sale #400: C & P Coffee Company (art/crafts fair)

Sale #411: Thunder Road Guitars

Sale #435: The Kenney

Sale #473: Inner Space Designs

Sale #483: Second Gear Sports

Official WSCGSD hours on Saturday are 9 am-3 pm, but some start earlier and some close later – browse the listings for that info. Several have added days (those will comprise one of tomorrow’s mini-lists). More previews ahead!