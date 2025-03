If you’re in the area of the 3500 block of Beach Drive SW and wondering why multiple SFD and SPD responders have shown up – there’s a large piece of debris that’s apparently been reported as a possible “capsized boat,” but multiple responders have now told dispatch it’s a “large piece of foam,” likely broken away from a dock. (This hasn’t triggered a large response – one engine logged at a time – but it’s enough to spark some curiosity.)