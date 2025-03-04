SURVEY: Are greenspaces important to you? UW student wants to know

(Schmitz Park, December 2024 – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
With so much greenspace in West Seattle, University of Washington student Kristina Canonizado asked us to offer you the opportunity to answer a few questions:
I am a graduating senior at the University of Washington currently conducting my Senior Capstone project through the Program on the Environment. With my project I seek to investigate communities’ experiences with greenspace, their opinions on greenspace initiatives, and the effectiveness of Seattle’s greenspace initiatives.
Here is the survey link:forms.gle/Cj6D1KDSVSTKdcap6
And here’s a flyer with a few more details.
