SURVEY: Are greenspaces important to you? UW student wants to know

March 4, 2025 9:56 pm
(Schmitz Park, December 2024 – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

With so much greenspace in West Seattle, University of Washington student Kristina Canonizado asked us to offer you the opportunity to answer a few questions:

I am a graduating senior at the University of Washington currently conducting my Senior Capstone project through the Program on the Environment. With my project I seek to investigate communities’ experiences with greenspace, their opinions on greenspace initiatives, and the effectiveness of Seattle’s greenspace initiatives.

Here is the survey link:forms.gle/Cj6D1KDSVSTKdcap6

And here’s a flyer with a few more details.

