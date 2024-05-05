LIST: 23 benefit sales on the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on May 11

So far the forecast looks promising (sunny and warm!) for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day next Saturday (May 11), and that’s great news for all 500+ sellers on this year’s map (clickable online version here, printable PDF guide here) and the neighbors/shoppers who’ll be visiting them. Starting tonight, we’ll publish daily previews, including mini-lists of popular sale categories, starting tonight with the 23 sales that are at, and/or benefiting, nonprofits/schools – click these numbers on the map to see locations and listings:

Sales #20 and #220 are benefiting the White Center Food Bank

Sale #71 is benefiting Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby

Sale #94 is at the West Seattle Eagles

Sale #111 is benefiting Puget Sound Goat Rescue

Sales #139 and #173 are raising money to cure breast cancer

Sale #156 is raising money for Hazelwood Preschool

Sale #184 at Genesee Hill Elementary is raising money for a school in Liberia

Sale #189 at West Seattle High School is benefiting WSHS Care Coordination

Sale #221 in the St. John the Baptist lot next door is benefiting the WSHS Volleyball Team

Sale #282 is benefiting Highline Premier FC girls’ teams

Sale #295 is benefiting the West Seattle Timebank

Sale #351 is a “record swap and spin” at and benefiting Kenyon Hall

Sales #389 and #448 are benefiting Providence Mount St. Vincent

Sale #413 is the Solstice Park P-Patch‘s annual fundraising plant sale

Sale #415 is benefiting BSA Troop 284

Sale #422 is benefiting Delta Kappa Gamma educational programs

Sale #455 is raising money for rainforest work

Sale #465 is benefiting Fairmount Park Elementary

Sale #502 is benefiting the Pepper Foundation‘s work with foster kids

Sale #506 is the annual plant sale for the Lung Force Walk to cure lung cancer

Official sale hours next Saturday are 9 am-3 pm – some sellers start earlier and/or later, and some even add extra days; see the listings for those details (in the guide, or click any number on the map to open an info-bubble showing the descriptive info).