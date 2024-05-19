HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle 5K on Alki and Harbor Avenues

9:35 AM: The race is on! More than 1,500 runners and walkers (plus a few dogs) are on Alki and Harbor Avenues right now for the 2024 West Seattle 5K, coordinated by and benefiting the West Seattle High School PTSA. The streets will reopen to vehicles when the course is cleared.

10:25 AM: Most of the participants have crossed the finish line. Here are the top three male and female finishers, from a printout provided by race organizers:

Male Open Winners Evan Williams, 37, bib 9142, 16:26

Mason Murison, 16, bib 818, 17:15

Victor Ordaz, 34, bib 5278, 17:28 Female Open Winners Beau Sitzmann, 11, bib 1114, 18:50

Kristi Williams, 40, bib 9145, 19:16

Ena Sparling, 12, bib 1139, 19:19

More photos, info, and video to come!