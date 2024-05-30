FOLLOWUP: Seattle Parks updates on pickleball and tennis

(October 2023 WSB photo of Lincoln Park ex-site)

One week after Seattle Parks announced it had ditched the plan for converting former tennis courts in Lincoln Park to pickleball courts, it’s out with a citywide update on pickleball and tennis, including a reiteration of its Lincoln Park intentions, and a bit about Solstice Park (both of which we’ve boldfaced below for emphasis):

Seattle Parks and Recreation is excited to announce several developments based on the 2022 Outdoor Pickleball Study and the recent 2024 SPR Pickleball and Tennis Vision presented to the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners …

… First and foremost, SPR is announcing the establishment of two sport-specific hubs: Green Lake Park (East Courts) will be a dedicated pickleball hub, and Lower Woodland Park (Lower Courts) will be a dedicated tennis hub! These two locations are excellent models for the start of sport-specific hubs in the city. SPR will use these models to pilot new initiatives as we refine the “hub specific” model for implementation elsewhere.

Additionally, the Belltown Pickleball Courts at the intersection of 5th Ave. and Taylor Ave. are now conducting a “Quiet-Paddles” only pilot. Players must use their own paddles – or check out a loaner paddle from nearby businesses – that meets criteria for Quiet-Category paddles certified by USA Pickleball. These products deliver essentially 50 percent or less of the acoustic footprint of equipment commonly used in the play of pickleball.

SPR is moving forward with new outdoor court capital development. This summer SPR will be resurfacing and restriping the tennis courts at David Rodgers Park tennis courts, Amy Yee Tennis Center outdoor courts, and, if budget allows half the tennis courts at Solstice Park (with the other half planned for resurfacing in 2025). Additionally, we will be adding noise-reducing fence technology to the courts located at Miller Park and Laurelhurst Park to mitigate noise associated with pickleball play.

SPR will not be pursuing the proposed pickleball courts at Lincoln Park. The fence surrounding the existing court slab will be removed and the area will remain “undeveloped” until a more suitable site can be identified and agreed on by community members.

SPR has launched a new online engagement hub at Project: Racquet & Paddle Sports (seattleparksandrec.com) which will be a one-stop shop for all racquet and paddle sports in the City. The community who visit the online hub may engage with planning efforts, connect with other community members, get updates about planned events, and provide feedback on SPR’s efforts to improve and increase all racquet and paddle sports courts and programs.

Lastly, SPR is working through re-vamping the online reservation system and the “Rules of the Court” at all facilities to simplify and clarify when and how the courts are used for the sports of pickleball or tennis. Look for changes coming to the online system, as well as new signs and banners posted at courts over the next few months.