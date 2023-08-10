West Seattle, Washington

10 Thursday

71℉

SPORTS: City to resurface Solstice Park tennis courts, add some pickleball striping

August 10, 2023 3:36 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | WS & Sports

Thanks to Brian for the tip: The Solstice Park tennis courts will be resurfaced soon. And that work will include adding pickleball lines to three of the six courts. Though the work was scheduled to start next week, Parks tells us the start date may slide because, “The contractor who will doing this project is currently working on resurfacing the courts at Volunteer Park, which has been delayed some this week due to the change in the weather. It has to be dry for the surfacing to dry or cure properly between the layers of color.” Once the Volunteer Park work is complete, Parks says, then the Solstice Park work can begin. Meantime, regarding the plan to add pickleball stripes to three of the courts: “It will be the north three courts so that the Lock Box we plan to install will be easily accessed from the north court gate. We will be purchasing 6 temporary nets there to be used at Solstice Park.”

P.S. While researching this, we noted that the city is still proceeding with a plan to add “dedicated pickleball sites,” including Hiawatha; while that plan suggested there would be community “engagement” this month about that, Parks told us it’s now more likely to happen this fall.

1 Reply to "SPORTS: City to resurface Solstice Park tennis courts, add some pickleball striping"

  • wscommuter August 10, 2023 (4:14 pm)
    Reply

    In the list of world problems, this is small potatoes.  But the mixing of pickle ball with tennis courts, it needs to stop.  Designate pickle ball courts and give them to pickle ball players.  But please stop doing hybrid courts.  It is terrible for tennis players.  

