BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mission ready to reopen

After “soft open” test runs, Mission is ready to reopen! We stopped by on Sunday night for a couple photos and a quick chat with new co-proprietor Gina Topp. She says she, husband Ben Johnson, and team have three major intentions: #1, “Keep Mission, Mission” – so you won’t find any big changes, though they did “streamline” the menu (which she says is updated online). #2, “Be stewards in our community.” #3, “Be a really positive place for our employees to work.” Rather than pose for a pic for us, in fact, she wanted to instead spotlight their two general managers:

GM Mike Adams is in charge of the bar and community relations. GM Cley Herrera Johnson oversees the kitchen, servers, and hosts. Returning in the kitchen is Mission’s cook of 11 years, Beto Candejas. You can check it all out for yourself starting at 4 pm Tuesday, at 2325 California SW.

P.S. One of those community-stewardship efforts – Gina says educators and veterans get a 20 percent discount, so be sure to mention it if you’re in either of those categories.