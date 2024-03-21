BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Mission Cantina reopening with new owners

One month after Mission Cantina closed at 2325 California SW after 19 years, it has new owners who plan to reopen the restaurant/bar soon. Here’s the announcement we received a short time ago:

Mission Cantina, a cherished Mexican restaurant nestled in the heart of West Seattle, is excited to share that we will be reopening soon.

The Admiral treasure, founded by Peter Morse and others over 19 years ago has operated for the past decade under the leadership of Peter Morse, Shawn Padilla, and Tina Schlotfeldt Padilla, will re-open and continue to operate under the ownership of West Seattle couple Gina Topp and Ben Johnson.

For 19 incredible years, Mission Cantina has been an integral part of the West Seattle community. It’s more than just a restaurant; it’s a cornerstone of cherished memories and cherished moments. From family dinners and community events to first dates and milestone celebrations, Mission Cantina has been there, woven into the fabric of our lives.

“We couldn’t bear the thought of saying ‘adios’ to this beloved establishment that has meant so much to our family, and we’re incredibly grateful to the previous owners, Peter, Shawn, and Tina, for allowing us to take on Mission’s next chapter. Their vision, passion, and dedication have built an irreplaceable community asset, and we are honored to be its new stewards. It’s truly a testament to the enduring spirit of our community and commitment to preserving the traditions and memories that make West Seattle unique that we are able to re-open Mission Cantina,” said Gina Topp and Ben Johnson.

Please stay tuned for more details on our grand re-opening.